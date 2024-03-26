Adkins Mystery Tuesday-Guess the Picture

Guess the photo:

The answer to last week’s mystery is loblolly pine, Pinus taeda, pictured in photo here:

Loblolly pine is the second-most common species of tree in the United States, after red maple. It is one of the fastest growing pines making it a valuable species in the lumber industry. The lumber is marketed as yellow pine lumber. Loblolly wood is valued as being hard and dense relative to other pines, and it is widely used in construction.