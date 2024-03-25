MENU

March 25, 2024

6 Arts Notes

Peacemakers’ Concert at The Mainstay May 6—Tickets on Sale April 8

Peacemakers’ Concert on May 6th at 7 pm (doors open 6:30) at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD. There’s live music from Ordinary Elephant, a cash bar, a raffle, and a silent auction. This is a charitable event. Ticket sales benefit Community Mediation Upper Shore. Cash bar benefits the Mainstay. Cash tips for the band. Tickets go on sale April 8th, here.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

