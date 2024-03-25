Peacemakers’ Concert at The Mainstay May 6—Tickets on Sale April 8

Peacemakers’ Concert on May 6th at 7 pm (doors open 6:30) at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD. There’s live music from Ordinary Elephant, a cash bar, a raffle, and a silent auction. This is a charitable event. Ticket sales benefit Community Mediation Upper Shore. Cash bar benefits the Mainstay. Cash tips for the band. Tickets go on sale April 8th, here.