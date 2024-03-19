National Vietnam War Veterans Day Comes to Chestertown: A Chat With Peter Sweetser

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown resident Pete Sweetser is on a mission to heal some old wounds: the unfortunate and often harsh treatment that men and women in uniform received during the Vietnam War.

Sweetser has been instrumental in bringing the National Vietnam War Veterans Day to Chestertown and is now gearing up for another event honoring the nation’s Vietnam War veterans. On March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the town will host its third annual ceremony at Memorial Park. The event, which has drawn nearly 600 attendees in past years, aims to recognize and thank the men and women who served during the Vietnam War era.

Congress authorized the creation of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration under the Department of Defense. Its primary objective was to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families on behalf of the nation for their service and sacrifice, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war, families of those still listed as missing in action, and those who were killed in action (Gold Star Families).

The ceremony is part of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, established by Congress to honor Vietnam veterans and their families. The commemoration recognizes all individuals who served in the U.S. military between 1955 and 1975, totaling nearly 9 million people, of whom about 6 million are still alive today.

During the ceremony, veterans will be individually thanked for their service and sacrifice. They will also receive a specially designed lapel pin as a token of appreciation. Additionally, widows of veterans who have passed away since the war and family members of those missing or killed in action will be honored with special pins.

The event will feature several significant elements, including the singing of the National Anthem, a presentation of the National Flag by a Color Guard from the U.S. Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, and a Missing Man Table ceremony performed by members of Washington College’s Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Five Gold Star families from Kent County will also be recognized.

The keynote speaker for this year’s ceremony is Colonel Larry Wilkerson, U.S. Army (ret), a veteran who flew helicopters in Vietnam. Col. Wilkerson has had a distinguished military career, serving in various roles, including as an assistant to Colin Powell and later as Secretary of State in the George W. Bush administration.

All residents of Kent County and surrounding areas are invited to attend the ceremony, regardless of military service. Veterans from all eras are encouraged to participate, with a special invitation extended to Vietnam War veterans. Those who have already received a pin are urged to attend and bring another veteran who has not yet been recognized.

The ceremony is made possible through the collaboration of several local organizations, including the American Legion Posts from Chestertown, Rock Hall, Betterton, and Centreville; G.A.R. Post 5 – Sumner Hall; Old Kent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Washington College Kappa Sigma Fraternity; and the Town of Chestertown, Kent County, represented by its Commissioners; and local law enforcement and Rescue Squads.

It promises to be a meaningful and respectful tribute to those who served during the Vietnam War.

The Spy recently talked with Mr. Sweetser about the significance of the March 29 event. For more about the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, go here.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.