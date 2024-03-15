Chestertown Flashback: Heading Over to Wilson’s Store in Millington

Author, historian, and former Kent County News editor Kevin Hemstock kindly provided this photo of Millington in the early 20th century, along with a detailed description. The image was scanned from a “real-photo” postcard, showing Cypress Street in Millington circa 1910. The photo looks west on Cypress Street from the town’s four corner crossroads. The man who’s in focus, leaning against the hitchrack, is house carpenter Benjamin Duling. He’s standing in front of Leonard Wilson’s general store in the brick “Catt’s Building,” built in 1904. That building is now gone. The building just left of the Catt’s Building is still there, built-in 1909. At that time, the post office was located in this building. Rose Walls was the town’s first woman postmaster. To the left is the Asbury Church and beyond that is the side of house that no longer exists. On the other side of the street is the Bailey Hotel, which still remains.

Image courtesy of Kevin Hemstock.