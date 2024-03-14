Acclaimed Gospel Trio Sombarkin’ Tops Off Holy Week at the Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD hosts the acclaimed Kent County gospel trio Sombarkin’ on Saturday, March 30 at 8 PM. Sombarkin’ features the vocal talents of Karen Somerville, Lester Barrett, Jr. and Jerome McKinney. The group uses the skill of vocal instrumentation and precision harmonies to deliver an explosive performance of Negro spirituals, map (code) songs, folk, gospel, and contemporary selections. Their polyphonic technique is reminiscent of the ‘ole time religion’ and ‘campground’ styles of music. Sombarkin’ is a trio of vocalists whose sound is so cohesive it is a challenge to discover just who is singing which part. They move with ease between impressive three-part harmonies, solo vocals, full band, and explosive a cappella selections.

Playing with Sombarkin’ on March 30th will be Isaiah Embert on piano, Guthrie Matthews on guitar, Jeff Davis on bass, and Ray Anthony on drums.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported in part with funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.