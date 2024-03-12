The Campaign to Expunge Old Cannabis Convictions: A Chat with Shore Legal Access’s Laura Chafey

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a recent interview, Laura Chafey, Legal Director at Shore Legal Access, shed light on the hoped-to-be transformative expungement campaign they are running, catalyzed by big changes in Maryland’s expungement laws.

As of October last year, individuals seeking expungement for certain misdemeanors and felonies now face significantly reduced waiting periods—five years for misdemeanors, down from ten, and seven years for felonies, reduced from fifteen. However, this applies only to eligible crimes.

The updated Maryland expungement laws under the “REDEEM Act of 2023” specifically include provisions for drug convictions. Notably, it allows for the immediate expungement of marijuana possession convictions after the sentence is completed, with court costs being waived. This is part of Maryland’s broader effort to adjust its laws following cannabis legalization.

Chafey emphasizes the importance of revisiting eligibility under the new laws, noting that crimes such as malicious destruction of property, previously ineligible, may now qualify for expungement.

The primary beneficiaries of these changes are individuals seeking employment, housing, or education opportunities. Many of Shore Legal Access’s clients seek expungement to overcome barriers to job offers, secure housing, or fulfill clean record requirements for educational programs, including nursing and commercial driving licenses. This campaign not only aims to inform people of their newfound eligibility but also strives to significantly enhance their chances in employment, housing, and education by clearing eligible convictions from their records.

Moreover, the act reduces waiting periods for expunging nonviolent misdemeanors and felonies, which would include certain drug offenses classified under these categories. Nonviolent misdemeanors can now be expunged after a 5-year waiting period post-sentence completion, and nonviolent felonies after 7 years, providing a pathway to expungement for individuals convicted of such drug-related offenses.

This legislation reflects a significant shift towards giving individuals a second chance by clearing their records of past nonviolent drug offenses, thereby facilitating better access to jobs, housing, and educational opportunities that might have been previously barred due to a criminal record.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Shore Legal Access and its expungement campaign, please go here.