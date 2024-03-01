Ferry Point Nature Park Open to the Public March 1

After undergoing site improvements to the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center, Ferry Point Nature Park is set to reopen its gates to the public on March 1, 2024. Closed since last May, the park which is one of the County’s scenic nature preserves has undergone close monitoring to ensure its continued preservation and accessibility to visitors.

We are thrilled to invite the community back to enjoy the natural beauty of Ferry Point Nature Park. As stewards of this resource, we appeal to the public for their assistance in preserving the park for future generations.

Visitors to the park will notice signage indicating activities that are not permitted, such as coolers, grills, shade structures, and fishing. To aid in the preservation efforts, we urge patrons to utilize the park as intended – by exploring its trails and relaxing on designated benches. It is imperative to refrain from disturbing the grasses and native plants that have been strategically placed to protect the shoreline. Even seemingly “brown” grasses play a crucial role in preservation. A limited number of access points to beach itself may be used, but visitors should take care not to disturb cobble and rocks which have been placed to armor or protect the shoreline and to take note of unstable walking conditions along the shore.

In 2014, Ferry Point Nature Park underwent an adaptive management shoreline intervention with funding and technical support from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. This initiative included the construction of breakwaters, beach replenishment, and habitat restoration, all aimed at safeguarding the park against environmental threats such as marsh sinking, sea level rise, wind erosion, and wave energy.

Looking ahead, the Parks and Recreation Department is actively seeking adaptive solutions to stabilize the eastern arm of Ferry Point. Plans include shoreline armoring, additional marsh grass planting, invasive species management, and enhanced interpretive signage and natural trail systems. This next phase of preservation is subject to state funding and slated to commence Fall 2024/Winter 2025, potentially resulting in temporary closures of the park for safety reasons.

By working together, we can ensure that Ferry Point Nature Park remains a cherished gem for generations to come. Let us all do our part in safeguarding this invaluable natural asset.

For further information, please contact The Department of Parks and Recreation at 410-758-0835