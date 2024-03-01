MENU

March 1, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Chestertown Flashback: The Lap of Luxury at the Voshell

This image of a color postcard shows the High Street of another era. Voshell House was a luxury hotel in the heart of Chestertown, built in 1864 by contractor Thomas C. Ringgold, and later used as the Kent County Health Department before being demolished to make way for a new building. Even if they don’t remember Voshell House, savvy current-day Chestertonians can identify the site using some of the surrounding landmarks.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

