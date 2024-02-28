Musical Witches Brew: A Chat with Bette Midler Tribute Artist Jennica McCleary

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Be careful on March 9. Cauldrons will be bubbling, and spells will be cast at the 2024 Garfield Center for the Arts’ Gala as acclaimed tribute artist Jennica McCleary brings her musical witches brew of Hocus Pocus-themed “Winnie’s Rock Cauldron Cabaret” to Chestertown.

For fifteen years, McCleary has showcased her impersonation of Bette Midler’s Hocus Pocus with Winifred Sanderson for audiences. She has performed from Las Vegas’s Legends in Concert to Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando and has been featured on major platforms such as MTV, VH1, and Entertainment Tonight. Disney’s Magic Kingdom handpicked her to debut as Winifred Sanderson in Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular’ in 2015.

Her appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade, Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Bash, and Halloween Road have solidified her place among multi-talented artists.

Beyond her uncanny resemblance to Bette Midler, McCleary is a versatile performer, showcasing her talents as an actor, singer, dancer, and choreographer. Her impressive resume includes choreographing productions of “The Rocky Horror Show Live” and “Once on this Island” on the Eastern Shore.

The Spy recently talked with the engaging Jennica McCleary about how she discovered her path to an entertainment career and came to embody Bette Midler’s famous Winefred character from the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” to bewitch her audiences.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more about the Garfield Center for the Arts Gala, go here.