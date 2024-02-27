Bookplate Author Event With Richard LaMotte

As the Bookplate heads into the final week of their store renovations, they are continuing their 2024 season of author lectures on March 6th with local author Richard LaMotte for a 6pm event at The Kitchen and Pub at The Imperial Hotel.

In late 1969, Chuck rushes home from college when his father falls ill and passes away. Bitterness over his loss is compounded by the frustration of being unable to afford a return to school. Rashly enlisting in the Army, Chuck decides to train as a scout dog handler, and in Vietnam, Chuck’s deep resentment is erased by time spent with his devoted dog, Zeke, and happy-go-lucky roommate, Jonesy.

As he faces life-and-death situations almost daily, Chuck finds healing in this unexpected friendship. When Chuck hears that upon the US withdrawal all US scout dogs will be euthanized or given to the South Vietnamese Army, he has only days to protect Zeke’s future. And he knows he can’t do it alone.

“LaMotte’s insightful descriptions of protagonist dog Zeke — his true to life body and head movements, his intuitively brave actions and behavior, his intelligence and awareness, his loyalty to his handler — all work together to make a great read for those who want to learn more about the incredible teamwork that takes place between a man and his partner dog under the most stressful wartime conditions. A war does not end until the last of the many stories of the war are told, and this is one you will not want to miss.” -Col. US Army (Ret.) Joseph Tedeschi

“Follow His Lead is a compelling and little known story of the Vietnam War. It will define the military jargon and brotherhood of war dog handlers. You will better understand how the German Shepherd Infantry Scout Dog’s early silent warnings saved countless lives in the dark jungles infested with camouflaged anti-personnel traps, hidden enemy snipers and ambushes. If you want to learn what it was like to walk point with a dog into enemy territory, then read “FOLLOW HIS LEAD.” – Master Sgt. US Army (Ret.) John C. Burnam, Author, Canine Warrior, Founder: US Military Working Dogs Monument

“One would never know that you weren’t in Vietnam by your detailed description of places and events. It is like I stepped into a time machine while reading. Memories long-forgotten awakened vividly my time there with the dogs. I always loved dogs as a child, but working with these [dogs] took it to a whole different level. The thought of leaving those amazing animals behind has haunted me for over 50 years.”-Sp4 Mike Gillern, Vietnam Vet Tech

Richard LaMotte is a marketing executive residing on Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay. When not photographing waterfowl, eagles and sunsets, he is often beachcombing and writing. He grew up in Portsmouth, Virginia, attended college in North Carolina, then settled in bucolic Chestertown, where he lives with his wife Stephanie, a talented musician, composer and writer.

The author of Pure Sea Glass and The Lure of Sea Glass earned first place in the Writer’s Digest 13th-annual Self-Publishing Book awards. Pure Sea Glass has sold over 100,000 copies and was featured in Parade Magazine, Coastal Living, Martha Stewart Living, Smithsonian Magazine, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, and The New York Times as well as many regional publications. Guest appearances on the Martha Stewart show and NPR station WYPR inspired his sequel, The Lure of Sea Glass, which captures the essence of why people collect these unique treasures.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate will continue their event series with an author lecture at The Kitchen on March 20th. NPR’s Peter Breslow will be discussing his book Outtakes:Stumbling Around The World for NPR. The Kitchen at The Imperial is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.