Heron Pickleball Tournament Set for April 13, 2024

The Gunston School is hosting its first-ever Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, April 13 at its waterfront campus in Centreville, Md. beginning at 9 a.m. The format will be round-robin or double elimination, depending on the number of registered teams, with men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles teams playing on Gunston’s tennis courts. Beginners will compete in the morning and intermediate and advanced players will compete in the afternoon with a detailed schedule to follow their registration.

All funds raised go toward purchasing new equipment for Gunston’s 20 interscholastic teams (plus four recreation leagues!) that comprise Heron Athletics. Check in opens at 8:30 a.m. with Gunston celebrity guest and long-time faculty member Mr. Ben Dize, who will be flipping his famous chocolate chip pancakes for participants. Those who wish to participate and do not have a partner will be paired with someone of a similar skill level.

The cost to participate is $40 per player. Current students and faculty/staff can participate for a reduced rate of $25. Registration closes on Monday, April 8. Sponsorships are available starting at $150 up to $2,500 for a premier event sponsorship. Registration and sponsorships are available at http://gunston.org/ pickleball24 or by contacting Events Director Catherine Lawson at 410-758-0620 ext. 1201 or [email protected].

Heron Pickleball Tournament sponsors include Premier Sponsors Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Easton (Janell & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25), Court Sponsors Joyce & Associates, LLC (Kevin & Christine Joyce, P’26), Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte & Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25’27), and Friends of Gunston. Award Sponsors include Gillespie & Son, Inc., (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24) and McCallister, Detar, Showalter, & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25’27 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25’27. Paddle Sponsors include The Shifrin Family, P’21’21 and Dr. Laurie & John Lewis.