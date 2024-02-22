MENU

February 22, 2024

Talbot County Garden Club’s Lecture Series: Shrubs and Their Ecological Function with Eva Monheim

Talbot County Garden Club’s Free Winter Lecture Series TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024 – 11 AM TO 12 PM Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover St., Easton, MD

Horticultural consultant, garden coach, award-winning educator/author/podcaster EVA MONHEIM, Verdant Earth Educators, LLC, Glenside PA

Eva Monheim teaches “Woody Plants” as a faculty member for the Professional Horticulture Program and Continuing Education Department at Longwood Gardens. She was previously an assistant professor at Temple University, where she taught hundreds of students who are now leaders in the horticulture industry. In this presentation, Eva shares the multiple functions that each shrub plays of which we are most likely unaware when we plant them. The more we know about their functions, she says, the more likely we are to team up with the right plants to do the heavy lifting in the environment!

Information: Paige Connelly: [email protected] / 301-641-7337

