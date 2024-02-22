A Word Girls Teaser – Part Three: Amanda Newell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a week or so, the Spy will once again be collaborating with the Avalon Foundation on our evening program entitled Spy Nights. On the 28th, we will be taking over the Stolz Listening Room in downtown Easton for a remarkable evening of poetry with a special performance of the Word Girls.

Made up of three gifted poets—Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell—with strong local ties to Chestertown, Gunston School, and Washington College. They’re all set to captivate audiences with original verses that span environmental, societal, and deeply personal themes.

Our last teaser is with Amanda Newell. With strong roots in the Eastern Shore, including a long tenure teaching at the Gunston School, Amanda Newell is now an associate editor for the contemporary poetry journal “Plume”. Her poem, “A Woman from the Infant Mortality Review Board Calls” won the 2015 Patricia Dobler Poetry Prize.

This video is approximately one minute in length.

WORD GIRLS

Stoltz Listening Room

Doors: 5:30pm / Talk: 6:00pm

WED 2/28 6:00PM

All proceeds go directly to support the arts on the Mid-Shore by the Spy and the Avalon Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.