Film by Local Filmmaker Justinian Dispenza to Show at OC Film Festival

A film by local filmmaker Justinian Dispenza has been accepted into the 8th Annual Ocean City Film Festival and will screen on March 8, 3 p.m. at the Flagship Cinema #4 and on March 9, 4:15 p.m. at Cambria in the Maryland resort. Headlining this year’s festival is a live performance by legendary filmmaker John Waters.

The OC Film Festival will be coming to theaters and venues in the resort Mar. 7-10, 2024, screening 100+ independent films both local and from around the world. Included in the festivities are parties and Q&As with the filmmakers, workshops with industry experts, and happy hour events. Tickets are currently on sale at OCMDFilmFestival.com.

In the still dark hours of Monday morning, July 25, 2022, forty-eight travelers boarded a bus in Chestertown, MD destined for the deep south and began a journey to civil rights sites they had long heard about, a pilgrimage to the places where their ancestors fought, suffered and died so that they could live with opportunity, in dignity and with justice. The documentary film, Get on the Bus, gives you a seat on the bus as you accompany these pilgrims. Follow along as young and old alike stand in the spot where four young girls died in a bomb blast on a Sunday morning and where school children were hosed with water cannons and jailed for peacefully demonstrating. Accompany them as they walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge and contemplate the courage it took for those who made that same walk in 1965. As they walk through the Legacy Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, feel their sadness, anger and growing resolve. Listen to them process their thoughts together during group sessions in the evening.

The Ocean City Film Festival is an initiative of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City that produces the festival annually, along with broad support from the Town of Ocean City, Maryland, The State of Maryland Film Office, and the Ocean City community.

Complete information about the festival, including a list of films, parties, Q&As, and events is available at OCMdFilmFestival.com. Passes are available for one day of films and parties, four days of the festival, as separate tickets to the John Waters’ show on March 9, and bundled as a special package. Also listed on the website are special, off-season hotel rates for festival goers, starting at $89 for an oceanfront room.

“Traveling to Ocean City is incredibly affordable this time of year, even more now that our hotel sponsors are offering festival attendees discounted rates,” B.L. Strang-Moya, Creative Director of the Film Festival, said. “These are waterfront rooms in major hotels that are booked solid in the summer season.”

The films have not been rated, and some feature adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

More information is available here or by calling 410-524-9433.