Working Artists Forum’s Local Color Art Show Submission Deadline Set for March 12

The Working Artists Forum (WAF) is thrilled to announce the release of its Local Color Art Show & Sale prospectus, now available on the WAF website here, https://workingartistsforum.com/local-color/local-color-registration/. Under the umbrella of the annual Plein Air Easton Competition and Arts Festival, the Working Artists Forum presents this esteemed juried and judged art exhibit each year, aptly titled “Local Color”.

Local Color showcases outstanding two-dimensional artworks across various painting mediums. Eligibility for participation extends to any artist residing on the Delmarva Peninsula in MD, DE, or VA, as well as members of the WAF. Notably, artists who have previously been juried into the 2024 Plein Air Easton Competition are ineligible to apply. The deadline to enter the jurying process is March 12th. All pertinent information regarding this four-day event, including the prospectus and application form, can be found online.

About the Exhibit:

Location: Christ Church (South and Harrison Sts.) Easton, Maryland.

Dates: July 18 through July 21, 2024.

How to Enter: Submit your entries online here.

Accepted Mediums: We invite submissions of your finest original two-dimensional works, whether Studio or Plein Air Paintings, in the mediums of acrylic, watercolor, oil, and pastels.

Notification of Acceptance – no later than March 28, 2024.

The Local Color Judge for 2024 will be Charles Newman, the Grand Prize Recipient of Plein Air Easton 2023. Serving as the Local Color Juror this year is Tim Beall, the Second Place Award Recipient of Plein Air Easton 2023.

Awards and Opening: Awards totaling $1800 will be announced at 12 noon, with a reception following on July 18th at the exhibit in Christ Church Fellowship Hall.

Exhibit Hours:

Thursday, July 18: 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Friday, July 19: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 20: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, July 21: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

To learn more about The Working Artists Forum check out their website: http://www.workingartistsforum.com

QUESTIONS? Email Local Color Chairpersons: Doris Glovier or Maryellyn Lynott at [email protected].