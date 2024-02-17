Ice Fishing on the Shore with Andy McCown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With new snow on the ground this morning, the Spy thought it was a good time to share a short documentary by Echo Hill Outdoor School’s Andy McCown on his adventure in ice fishing on the Mid-Shore. Did this actually happen, or is it a dream sequence? We’ll leave it up to our readers to determine and share comments.

This video is approximately one minute in length.