Chestertown RiverArts “Paint the Town”—Only 14 Places Left!

RiverArts is pleased that there has been an enthusiastic response to their call for plein air artists for Chestertown RiverArts Paint the Town, April 25-28. Currently they have artists registered coming from throughout MD, DE, NJ, and PA. There are 14 places left so they hope you will register soon.

To learn more about this event, why it is so popular and to register go to www.chestertownriverarts.com/paint-the-town.