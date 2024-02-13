Emmanuel Episcopal Church Organ Concert With Maxine Thévenot

The 30th season of the Emmanuel Concert Series continues at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown presenting an organ concert on Friday February 23rd, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Maxine Thevenot.

Maxine Thévenot is known for her skillful, musical playing, inventive concert programming, and passionate, informed conducting. She combines a profound commitment to her liturgical work as a cathedral musician with guest conducting, solo and collaborative organ recitals, and thrives on co-creating community experiences.

Her musical career has taken her throughout Great Britain and North America and to many major European venues in Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. In the summer of 2024, she will make her Icelandic début performing at the Hallgrímskirkja in Reykjavík.

First-prize winner of the 2000 Canada Bach National Organ Competition, Maxine has also broadcast for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, National Public Radio, and Pipedreams. Dr. Thévenot has been a featured performer and lecturer at national and regional conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the Royal Canadian College of Organists. She serves as a competition jury member and examiner for the American Guild of Organists and serves on the editorial board of the Association of Anglican Musicians. She has performed for Vice President Kamala Harris as part of her New Mexican state visit in October 2022. In March 2023 she organized and performed on a unique concert which included the New Mexican premiere of Diné composer Raven Chacon’s Pulitzer prize-winning Voiceless Mass.

Canon Maxine Thévenot serves as Director of Cathedral Music & Organist at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, Albuquerque, NM. She is also the Artistic Director of an extensive community outreach ministry, Friends of Cathedral Music. Recognized for her excellence as a recording artist, Maxine has released 17 recordings on Raven CD.

Emmanuel is bringing back favorite artists from the whole history of the series. This will be Maxine’s seventh appearance; she was last with us in 2018.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students. There will be a reception in the Parish Hall after the concert. Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown