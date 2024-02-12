Bookplate Author Event: Ricky Ruszin

The Bookplate may have odd hours at the moment due to their floor renovations, but they are continuing their 2024 season of author lectures on February 21st with author Ricky Ruszin for a 6pm event at The Kitchen at The Imperial. His thriller Showtime is out in paperback and available at The Bookplate.

You can’t outrun your past. But what if you could change it? College student Jordan Jones’s life hasn’t been the same since his grandmother, the person who had loved and understood him most, died in a nationally-televised massacre on the show Talent Now! When Jordan discovers his grandparents’ television allows him to travel to the past, opportunity trumps fear: a chance not only to save his grandmother from an untimely death, but to exact revenge against the man who caused it. But as Jordan investigates the massacre—and the perpetrator—that claimed his grandmother’s life, he discovers an awful truth: just because the past allows him entry doesn’t mean it will allow him to leave.

“The character texture is rich in Ruszin’s novel… The pages turn briskly here, and readers will keep churning through the quick, crisp chapters.”- Sidney Williams, Wicked Horror



“The characters are complex and nuanced. Ruszin’s writing made me feel like I knew them. Poignant central message about the futility of trying to change the past and the importance of instead channeling that energy into improving your future.” -Tyler Doupe, Wicked Horror

Ricky Ruszin is a novelist, film critic, and educator. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Stevenson University, where he focused on creative fiction. When he’s not living in his imagination, he enjoys traveling, watching and writing about movies, and drinking copious amounts of coffee. He lives in Baltimore, Maryland, where he played in cemeteries as a kid and thought it was completely normal.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public. The Bookplate will continue their event series with an author lecture at The Kitchen at The Imperial on March 6th. Local author Richard LaMotte will be discussing his book about a Vietnam War Veteran and his dog, Follow His Lead. The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel is located at 208 High Street in Chestertown, Maryland.