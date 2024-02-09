Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Run for Senate

The Politico website is reporting Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a Senate bid.
The anti-Trump Republican is expected to file for the open Senate seat on Friday, the last day of the filing deadline.
Read the full story here.
