February 9, 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Run for Senate

The Politico website is reporting Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a Senate bid.

The anti-Trump Republican is expected to file for the open Senate seat on Friday, the last day of the filing deadline.

Read the full story here.

