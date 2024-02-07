Chesapeake Forum: Visit National Museum of African American History and Culture

Chesapeake Forum is hosting a round-trip executive bus trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Fr., Feb. 16th. The Museum is the only national museum devoted exclusively to the documentation of African American life, history, and culture.

The bus will leave the Easton Fire House at 8:30 AM sharp and return by 5 PM. Touring the Museum’s History Galleries will take approximately two hours and require walking about a mile. There is no entry fee for the Museum.

To register for the field trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Fri., Feb. 16th visit http://chesapeakeforum.org. Field Trip. $65. Please arrive at the bus location at 8:15 AM.