Chestertown Flashback: One of Katharine Hepburn’s Earliest Appearances



This undated photograph shows the Reverend Sewell Stavely Hepburn, rector of Christ Church I.U. in Worton in the early 20th century. He holds his granddaughter, Katharine Hepburn on his knee. Image courtesy of Ken Noble.

Last week’s flashback photo prompted an intriguing response from one of the members of the community. Captain Andy McCown tells us the photo was taken in “1983-1984” and includes: Robbie McNeil. Maura Attridge. Robin Remer, Kathi Mosher, Robert Davis, and Betsy (Zelter) McCown. Fascinating! A convincingly faux-50s scene.

If you have any additional information about any of the photos we’ve shared, please email [email protected].