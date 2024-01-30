Local Residents Come On Board as Rebuilding Together Celebrates 20 Years

The Board of Directors of Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) is pleased to announce three Kent County individuals have joined their ranks as they kick off the organization’s 20th year of service to area neighbors. Lou Malzone, Clara Rankin and Andrew Wright have already shown dedication to RTKC’s mission, volunteering time and skill to help more eligible residents stay safely in the homes they love.

A Chestertown resident, Lou first joined RTKC’s Finance Committee in 2021 after a career in the financial services industry on both the east and west coasts. While he enjoyed his years working with consumers and designing accounting systems, he is pleased to spend this new chapter focused on volunteering and fishing.

Clara is a retired attorney and teacher, and after spending many summers here, is now a permanent resident. An active volunteer everywhere she has lived, Clara is also serving as RTKC’s volunteer Volunteer Coordinator, making a big impact by recruiting, organizing and helping facilitate the training of volunteers.

Andrew Wright first came to Kent County to work with Washington College. He holds a degree in Geospatial Informational Systems and spends his time developing, implementing, training and performance-tuning telecommunications network solutions for clients all over the world. He and his wife began volunteering on job sites for RTKC in 2021, after renovating their home together in Chestertown.

This is also the time for Rebuilding Together to thank outgoing Directors Len Litkowski and Pam Vogel. Len steps off the board after serving ten years as a member, President and Past-President. His steady, committed leadership has helped the organization to increase its budget by 400% and provide more assistance to homeowners each year. Pam led volunteer efforts during the COVID pandemic and, through her herculean efforts, expanded RTKC’s ranks of willing hands. With her leadership, the organization completed 61 repairs utilizing volunteers in 2023, a great result for their “Year of the Volunteer.”

Vic Pfeiffer, immediate Past President notes, “As our board transitions, I am happy to report that RTKC is in good health. We have benefited tremendously from the time,

wisdom, and effort of Len and Pam. We are now fortunate to have these three terrific people – Andrew, Clara and Lou – joining our board of directors. With the great experience and skills they bring to our mission, we are optimistic about a future where more of our neighbors live in safe and healthy homes.”