MENU

Sections

More

January 27, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

3 Top Story Arts Chesapeake Lens

Chesapeake Lens: Monochrome by Deidra Lyngard

by Leave a Comment

Share

Water, snow, sky, and trees are all transformed to shifting shades of grey. A world decolorized, but still beautiful. “Monochrome” by Deidra Lyngard

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *