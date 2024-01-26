Radcliffe Creek School Joins The Association of Learning Differences Schools

Radcliffe Creek School, a distinguished K-8 institution dedicated to providing specialized education for students with learning differences, proudly announces its membership in the newly-formed Association of LD Schools (ALDS). This strategic partnership signiﬁes Radcliffe Creek School’s commitment to fostering academic success and personal growth for students facing challenges such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive dysfunction.

The Association of LD Schools (ALDS) is a new non-proﬁt, private school organization including over 50 founding schools across the US and in Canada that serve students with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and executive dysfunction. Radcliffe Creek School joins this esteemed association as a founding school to collaborate with like-minded institutions, share best practices, and stay abreast of the latest research and advancements in the ﬁeld of special education.

“At ALDS, our goal is clear: to foster an inclusive and empowering environment where schools dedicated to supporting students with learning differences can come together, collaborate, and ﬂourish,” said Cheryl Cook, who is serving as the Association’s founding Executive Director. “My goal for ALDS is to ﬁgure out how we can help LD school leaders and educators connect with each other about their work and efforts to support learners. We are stronger together.”

Membership in The Association of LD Schools offers Radcliffe Creek School and its students a range of valuable beneﬁts:

Professional Collaboration: Radcliffe Creek School will have the opportunity to engage in collaborative efforts with other member schools, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and strategies to enhance the quality of education for students with learning Access to Resources: Membership grants Radcliffe Creek School access to a wealth of resources, including research ﬁndings, educational tools, and innovative teaching methodologies which empower educators to continually improve their practices. Advocacy and Networking: Being part of The Association of LD Schools strengthens Radcliffe Creek School’s voice in advocating for the needs of students with learning differences. The school will also beneﬁt from networking opportunities with professionals who share a passion for inclusive and effective Professional Development: The association provides avenues for ongoing professional development for Radcliffe Creek School’s faculty and staff, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of best practices in the ﬁeld of special National Recognition: Membership in ALDS enhances Radcliffe Creek School’s national visibility and recognition as a leading institution dedicated to the success of students with learning

“While we only just joined this new association, already I can see the impact that ALDS membership is having on our national collaboration with similar schools engaged in the sacred work of transforming the lives of kids who learn differently,” said Peter Thayer, Radcliffe Creek’s Head of School. “Our educational leaders and teachers are so pleased to be aligned with these 65 amazing schools across the country.”

Radcliffe Creek School is excited about the possibilities that this collaboration brings and looks forward to contributing to the collective efforts of The Association of LD Schools. By uniting with other schools that share a common mission, Radcliffe Creek School reafﬁrms its commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for students with learning differences.

For more information about Radcliffe Creek School and its membership in The Association of LD Schools, please visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org or contact Allison Jones at [email protected].