Chester River Auxiliary Elects New Board Members at Annual Meeting

The UM Chester River Hospital Center Auxiliary held its annual meeting and luncheon at Uncle Charlie’s Bistro in Chestertown on January 15 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and in celebration of volunteerism. The event marked the Auxiliary’s 89th year of service in support of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. The hospital is part of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), which is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

During the meeting, the Auxiliary’s 2024 board of directors and officers were elected. The new executive committee includes Sue Edson, Nan Voorhees and Lea Wilson, co-presidents; Meredith Acton, vice president; Carol Droge, corresponding secretary; Susan Clark, recording secretary; Susan Conaghan, treasurer; and Lea Wilson, parliamentarian.

Auxiliary volunteers worked more than 10,230 hours for the benefit of the hospital in 2023, which equates to a value of more than $324,000, according to the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.

“The Auxiliary will focus significant effort to recruit many additional volunteers this year,” said Edson. “The dedicated entrance to the new Aging and Wellness Center will be renovated soon and among the needs for volunteers will be to assist patients and visitors at that entrance.”

For more information about volunteering at the hospital or its upscale thrift store, The Nearly New Shop in downtown Chestertown, please contact Edson at (410) 348-2159.