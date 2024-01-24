Bayside HOYAS and Washington College to Celebrate Frederick Douglass Day

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bayside H.O.Y.A.S co-founder and President John Queen invites the community to celebrate Frederick Douglass Day of Acknowledgment from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, February 10, at Washington College’s Decker Hall Theatre.

The event, in partnership with Washington College, will honor Douglass’ achievement as one of the Country’s foremost abolitionists, writers, and statesmen and will celebrate Black history on the Eastern Shore and nationwide.

The celebration will offer education programming featuring Nicole London and her co-directed documentary “Becoming Frederick Douglass” and noted Frederick Douglass reenactor Nathan Richardson, followed by a round table discussion with Adam Goodheart, Director, Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College.

The event will also include recognition of community members and organizations who have contributed to empowering the African American community.

For more about Bayside H.O.Y.A.S. go here. For their Facebook page go here.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.