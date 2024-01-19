“Charley’s Aunt” Opens Church Hill Theatre 2024 Season

Charley’s Aunt , by Brandon Thomas, one of the world’s all-time funniest and most successful plays, is the perfect introduction to Church Hill Theatre’s 2024 season. Directed by Charles Michael Moore, Charley’s Aunt will run from March 8 to 24, with a new evening starting time at 7:30 pm.

Who knew that class, gender, sexism and patriarchy were such burning (and hilarious) issues that Charley’s Aunt would smash attendance records when it opened at London’s Theatre Royal in 1892? Almost a century-and-a half later, the issues are just as relevant—and the comedy is just as fresh. We all know the title but few of us have seen the play. This superlative revival makes us wonder where Charley’s aunt has been all those intervening years.

Charley, Jack, and Babbs are well-born Oxford University students struggling to conduct a robust social life on limited allowances. In love with way-too-well-chaperoned Amy and Kitty, Jack and Charley concoct a romantic luncheon to be supervised by Charley’s aunt visiting from Brazil. But nothing goes as planned. When the aunt is delayed, the boys’ friend Babbs is convinced to impersonate the elderly, and very wealthy, Donna Lucia. Then, the planning gets really twisted. While Jack’s father and the girls’ guardian (both suffering financial woes) woo the supposed aunt, the real Donna Lucia arrives, with a young woman companion. The young men’s college scout, or manservant, contrives even more complications. But, of course, by the end of the play, true love triumphs and characters (and audiences) leave in good spirits.

The Oxford undergrads are Jack Chesney (Dominic Delcoco), Charley Wykeham (James Fordi), and Lord Fancourt Babberley (Ian Stotts). Jack’s dashing father, Colonel Sir Francis Chesney, is played by Patrick Pearce. Eddie Vance plays Brassett, the devious college scout. Amy Spettigue (Izzie Squire Southworth) and Kitty Verdun (Noelle Wheeler) are hounded by their guardian Stephen Spettigue (Gil Rambaugh). The mysterious, but not old and ugly, Donna Lucia D’Alvadorez is portrayed by Minnie Maloney. Her lovely young friend, Eli Delahay, is played by Brianna Johnson.

Charleys AuntDirector Charles Michael Moore, who recently appeared in CHT’s Harvey, is ably assisted by his producer, Bonnie Hill, and stage manager, Jean Messick. Others on the production team include Doug Kaufmann, Earl Lewin, Cassi Pinder, Connie Fallon, Tina Johnson, Wendy Wiseman, and Carmelo Grasso.

Charley’s Aunt opens March 8 and runs until March 24, with performances at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Ample free parking is available at the nearby town lot. Tickets are available by calling the CHT office at 410-556-6003 Monday through Friday between 11:00 and 4:30, or on the CHT website: churchhilltheatre.org.