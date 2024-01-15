Unveiling Political and Diplomatic Realities: A Chat with Journalists Karen Tumulty and Paul Richter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Two big time journalists are coming to town next week.

The Bookplate author reading series —in partnership with The Kitchen and Pub—continues Wednesday, January 24 at 6 pm with Washington Post journalist and author Karen Tumulty and her husband, L.A. Times journalist and author Paul Richter.

Tumulty, known for her sharp political commentary in the Washington Post, will read from and discuss her recently published book about former First Lady Nancy Reagan.

Widely reviewed as the definitive biography of Nancy Reagan, “The Triumph of Nancy Reagan” offers an astute portrait of the often controversial First Lady and the partnership with her husband during the tumultuous eight years of Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Reviewed by USA Today as “A thorough, compelling biography that underscores what was always hidden in plain sight, her Nancy is a driven, savvy, indomitable operative, a dogged domestic diplomat on behalf of her affable yet oddly remote ideologue of a husband, Tumulty will discuss her four-years of research into Nancy Reagan’s life and het takeaway from one of the most publicly enigmatic First Ladies of the 20th Century.

Paul Richter’s recent book “The Ambassadors” reflects his years of reporting on the State Department and foreign policy from the Washington, D.C., bureau of the Los Angeles Times. He has covered foreign policy and national security for over three decades. During his tenure as a Washington-based correspondent, he filed reports from sixty countries and featured in both U.S. and international media outlets.

Writing about four post 9/11 career diplomats who volunteered to work in some of the most dangerous places in the world—one losing his life during the attack on Benghazi, Libya—Richter goes behind the headlines to dispel the myth of an elitist culture among America’s ambassadors by describing the mortal—and political—pitfalls in service to their country.

The Spy recently caught up with Karen Tumulty and Paul Richter to discuss their books and current projects.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. This event is free and open to the public.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.