SMAL Announces Mixed Media Exhibit Winners

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to announce the winners of their Mixed Media exhibit at the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library during the month of January.

Mixed Media is art that uses at least two different mediums and includes assemblages, collages and more and may use paint, cloth, paper, wood and found objects etc.

The exhibit was judged by Holly Jackson, a self-taught mixed-media textile artist who builds miniature worlds in thread and found objects. She recently taught a workshop “Holiday Textile Cards” at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. For more information visit flossinginthemoonlight.com.

First Place was awarded to Lucia Calloway for “Gone Fishin,” Second Place went to Mary Jane Svensen for “Here Comes the Sun,” and Third Place to Catherine Renzi for “I Remember Rena’s Birthday.” Honorable Mentions went to Irene Martinelli for “Guy” and to Nancy Lorentz for “Lady Choptank Rolling Past Tilghman at Dawn.”

The library is located at 106 Fremont Street in St. Michaels. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Library hours are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artwork for sale through the artist.

For more information about this exhibit or other SMAL activities visit smartleague.org.

Image: Gone Fishin by Lucia Calloway