Positive Vibes by Kate Emery General

Making resolutions is perhaps the most popular New Year’s tradition but it might be easier to stick with setting a few goals for this coming New Year. Setting a resolution is all about trying to force a change, setting a goal is all about making something happen. Identify and examine what went right and what was challenging in 2023. Ask yourself what you want to bring with you in 2024.

Create a vision statement or word for 2024. Picture your life one year from now and envision how you want to feel. Experts recommend that you clarify the core values and priorities in your life. You could try writing a personal mission statement to solidify the connection between your values and your goals.

Goals are specific, measurable, and often involve a strategic plan with actionable steps. Setting big goals can be overwhelming and intimidating. Therefore, it’s best to start with smaller goals that are achievable. For instance, if your goal is to run a marathon in 2024, you should break it down into smaller milestones. You can begin by running one mile daily and gradually increasing the distance over time.

Organizing your goals into categories such as career, health, personal development, and hobbies allows you to prioritize and focus on what’s most important to you. Categorizing ensures a balanced approach to your aspirations.

My 2024 goals are heavily weighted on the personal development, hobbies, and health categories. Building on my 2023 goals, I plan to continue to read two books a month and walk outside everyday. Mastering the art of baking croissants from scratch, and spending Sunday afternoons listening to an opera with my husband while knitting are new goals for 2024. I hope to relax more and multi-task less. I will continue to track my progress in my journal/calendar.

The Harvard Business School suggests that you set yourself up for success by focusing on one goal at a time in each area of your life. There are five essential guidelines for success in achieving your 2024 goals. 1. Be specific, what do you want to achieve? 2. Make goals measurable. 3. Give goals a time limit, you need a finish line. 4. Make the goal something that you’re passionate about. 5. Put it in writing.

Setting goals is like building a roadmap for the next twelve months. It gives us a chance to consider where we are currently, what we want, and how to get there. Goal setting requires structure, and using the start of a new year to reflect on progress and set new goals is great for this.

As we enter 2024, the stars are aligning in ways that will uniquely impact each zodiac sign, according to Leteo Wang, astrologer. Wang suggests that planetary movements and other celestial changes such as Mercury Retrograde or certain Full Moons can influence your goal setting in this new year. Wang recommends seeking advice from your zodiac sign before setting goals for 2024 as it is an exciting astrological time. It’s a good time to expect positive changes and be open to new opportunities.

Happy New Year!

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner that was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.