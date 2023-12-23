The Chestertown Rotary Club Soup and Sip Press Release Winners 2023

The day was just right for gathering at the courtyard behind The Kitchen at the Imperial to sample crab soups and local wines. The Chestertown Rotary Club’s 6th Annual Soup & Sip crab soup competition on October 21 was the occasion, and folks from the area as well as visitors to town gathered to choose the winners.

The winners for the soup competition were Osprey Point for best Cream of Crab, Alicia Miroslaw and Matthew Wahl accepted the award, and Harbor Shack for best Maryland Crab, Larnita Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, and Josh Markovich accepted the award. Soup & Sip Committee members Harry Hanson and Jamie Williams presented the awards.

The winners received a plaque to display in their restaurant. Ten local restaurants participated in the event, including The Kitchen at the Imperial, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Osprey Point, Molly’s Restaurant, Harbor Shack, Deep Blue at Kitty Knight, Uncle Charlie’s, and Chester River Yacht and Country Club. Wine tastings were provided by Crow Vineyard & Winery and Broken Spoke Winery.

Sponsors included Eastman Chemical Company, Angelica Nurseries, Inc, The Dixon Group, Bartlett Tree Experts, The People’s Bank, Chesapeake Bank & Trust, Valliant Wealth Strategies, Upper Shore Regional Council, Rosin Creek Collaborative, WCTR Radio, Tidewater Trader, Kent County News, The Chestertown Spy, Eastern Shore Tents & Events, Kingstown Storage, Think Big Networks, Red Acres Hydroponics, Heron Point of Chestertown, Dependable Pest, JH Silcox Engineering & Drafting, Twigs and Teacups, David A. Bramble, Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam, Coldwell Banker Chesapeake.

The winner of the large raffle basket was Kim Montooth, two other baskets were also raffled. All contents were donated by Rotary members.

This year’s recipient of the Rotary club’s fundraiser is the One School One Book program at Galena Elementary School. Children at all grade levels will be listening to or reading the same book, with family activities included as well.

To learn more about how you can join the Chestertown Rotary Club, contact, Les Moorhouse at [email protected].