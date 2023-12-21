Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Welcomes New Year With Strauss Waltzes, Operatic Favorites And Broadway Hits

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is ringing in the New Year with a festive New Year’s Eve concert Sunday, December 31 at 7 PM. at Christ Church in Easton combining the forces of 2023 Grammy-winning conductor Michael Repper; musicians of the MSO; renowned Mezzo-Soprano Taylor Hillary Boykins; and New Year’s Eve favorites by Johann Strauss, Rossini, Bizet, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky and Rogers and Hammerstein.

Taylor Hillary Boykins is a member of the Lorelai Ensemble, and is known for her dynamic performances, her playful yet eloquent style, and her melodic finesse and powerful voice. An Oakland University and Peabody Conservatory graduate under operatic superstar Denyce Graves, she has been a national finalist in the American Prize Competition and the Chicago Oratorio Award, and most recently performed with Opera Baltimore, Northern Neck Orchestra and Mind on Fire.

Boykins will be featured in arias from Bizet’s “Carmen”, Saint-Saens’ “Samson and Delilah” and music from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music”. The Orchestra will transport the audience to New Year’s Eve in Vienna with four waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss, along with a waltz from Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable ballet “Swan Lake” and the compelling Overture from Rossini’s “La Gazza Ladra”.

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra just celebrated its 25th anniversary as the only professional symphony orchestra on the Delmarva Peninsula, and is rapidly emerging as one of the leading regional symphony orchestras in the United States. It is performing 26 concerts this season in Easton, Wye Mills, Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes and Selbyville. The orchestra also holds the annual Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition, which will be held on March 24 at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College. This unique competition will feature three finalist instrumentalists performing concertos in competition backed by the entire Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, a rare opportunity for a young musician. Some 200 musicians from around the world have entered the juried competition.

WHEN and WHERE…

This concert will be performed at Christ Church, 111 S Harrison St, Easton, MD 21601 on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7 PM

TICKETS

Individual tickets for this concert are $65 per person for general admission and $90 for premium seating and are available at midatlanticsymphony.org.

PODCASTS

Previews for each program in the season and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Web site at midatlanticsymphony.org/podcast. Podcasts are posted on the site 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.