Dickens Festival a Foggy Delight

The Spy commends Main Street Executive Director Nina Fleegle for bringing in the fog machines just in time for last weekend’s annual Chestertown Dickens of a Christmas festival. And yes, the machines were from London as a veiled bribe to repatriate.
Aside from Friday night’s rain-out, the fog didn’t quash Saturday’s festivities. Carriage rides and carolers, storytellers, Victorian characters, and a 5K run with over 140 competitors wove together a well-attended Christmas celebration.
Of course, the Spy couldn’t resist a stroll through town and here are a few snapshots, all to the tunes of the O’McPub Band and the American Rogues.
This video is approximately two minutes in length. Cheers!
