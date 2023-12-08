Delmarva Review Announces Six Pushcart Prize Nominations

Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry, fiction, and nonfiction from the literary journal’s 16th annual edition, released in November.

Three nominations of poetry include “In Order to Pray for History as It Happens, of After” by Devon Miller-Duggan, of Delaware, “Place Setting” by Katherine Williams, of Washington, DC, and “Back to School” by Ellis Elliott, of Florida.

In the fiction category, the review nominated a flash fiction story, Gold Digger, by Leslie Pietrzyk, of North Carolina. “Flash” is a general designation for writing under 1,000 words.

In nonfiction, the review nominated a flash memoir, Bug Girl(s), by Steph Liberatore, of Maryland, and a personal essay, “Dry Eye,” by Jean McDonough, of Illinois.

The Pushcart Prize honors outstanding writing published during the year by small presses “dedicated to exciting, innovative and eclectic prose and poetry.”

The Delmarva Review, publishing from St. Michaels, Maryland, was created to encourage authors to pursue their best literary writing. While publication is competitive, the review offers writers a valued publishing home in print for their most compelling writing at a time when many commercial publications are reducing literary content or going out of business.

Since its first issue in 2008, the Delmarva Review has published the new literary work of 550 writers. They have come from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and 19 foreign countries. Almost half are from the tri-state Delmarva Peninsula and Chesapeake Bay region of the Mid-Atlantic.

Ninety of the authors have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Some have received notable mention in “best of” anthologies or achieved recognition from literary critics and editors. For some, publication has been the first public recognition of their literary accomplishments.

The review has announced it will publish an anthology, “The Best of the Delmarva Review,” in 2024. Editors will select the most compelling poetry and prose the journal has published over its sixteen-year history. As a result, it is pausing its normal submission period for writers during the year. Authors can check the website (delmarvareview.org) for future announcements about the anthology and new submission periods.

Delmarva Review is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary publication produced by the Delmarva Review Literary Fund Inc, located in Talbot County, Maryland. Financial support comes from tax-deductible contributions and a grant from Talbot Arts, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The journal is available worldwide in print and electronic editions from major online booksellers. Print editions are also available from regional specialty bookstores.