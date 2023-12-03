Spy Minute: Opening the Doors of CBMM’s New Welcome Center

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Even under less than ideal weather conditions, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum bravely opened the doors to their new Welcome Center on Saturday. The 12,000-square-foot, fully ADA-accessible building overlooking Fogg’s Cove was designed to provide guests with a warm welcome to campus with three exhibition spaces, reception area, restrooms, and the new Museum Store.

During the Grand Opening ceremony, CBMM staff and friends commemorated the years-in-the-making project, recognize all who have made it possible, and officially open the Welcome Center.

Afterward, guests are invited to explore the new building while also getting a taste of “Winter on the Chesapeake” through themed activities led by CBMM staff and community partners.

Once again, special agent 89 was there to capture surveillance material.

This video is approximately one minute in length.