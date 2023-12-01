Kent County Flashback: Meet Me at Bordley’s Corner

The corner of Cross and High Streets was commonly referred to as “Bordley’s Corner,” due to the gentlemen’s goods and clothing store operated by Thomas S. Bordley, which operated from 1877 to 1950. The building now houses the Historical Society of Kent County. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
