December 1, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Kent County Flashback: Meet Me at Bordley’s Corner

by Leave a Comment

The corner of Cross and High Streets was commonly referred to as “Bordley’s Corner,” due to the gentlemen’s goods and clothing store operated by Thomas S. Bordley, which operated from 1877 to 1950. The building now houses the Historical Society of Kent County. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Please join the Historical Society of Kent County here.

