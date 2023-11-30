Letter to Editor: Ditch the Couch for Shop Locally

Ten years ago, I was discussing strategies for marketing events with another business owner, and she said,”Our biggest competition is people’s couches.” This struck me as true back then, but more so now. The convenience of online shopping from the comfort of your couch is tempting. Streaming services offer easy entertainment. As an artist, I understand enjoying leisure time at home and creative hobbies that keep you busy. But as a business person, I need to encourage everyone to consider that when you consider shopping, it is better to leave the house! Have you considered the impact that effort has on your community? Let’s dive into why getting off that couch and hitting up local businesses matter!

Boosting the Local Economy:

Small businesses are truly job creating dynamos. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses create two out of every three new jobs in the United States. So, by supporting your local mom-and-pop shops, you’re supporting job creation in your community.

And here’s a mind-blowing stat: for every buck you spend at a local business, a whopping 67 cents stays in the local economy! Compare that to chain stores where only 43 cents sticks around. Your money packs a bigger punch when you keep it local, helping your community thrive and keeping the economic mojo alive.

Local businesses are the heart and soul of our community. Each small business brings character and diversity. Vibrant downtowns fueled by the creativity of business owners contribute to the mosaic of our community and fights the dull sameness of big box stores. Small businesses are alive and provide energy and customer service that cannot be replicated online.

Building Community Vibes:

Shopping locally isn’t just about consuming products; it’s about people. An active downtown helps us maintain relationships with the people who share the world around us. When you choose local, you’re not just buying a product; you’re building relationships. You get to know the faces behind the counter, folks shopping around town, and learn about upcoming events and initiatives. There’s an eco-friendly result as shopping at small businesses often mean shorter trips for products, and that equals a smaller carbon footprint. Plus, they’re more likely to source locally, sharing the fiscal benefits with other business members of the community.

Why Art Matters:

Art galleries and art events play an important role in our society; holding social, culture, economic innovation to our downtown. Galleries draw visitors which generates jobs and stimulates local economies through consumer spending and tourism. Advertising, graphic arts and supporting local arts initiatives are all part of the industry.

Get off the Couch:

This holiday season, go downtown and enjoy the holiday markets, pictures with Santa, and horse drawn carriage rides. Peruse local businesses to find something that is “just right.” Consider gift certificates for services and classes. And bump into the neighbor you haven’t seen in a while. Cheer for your friends and family in the local parade. Share a hot chocolate and walk around town to soak up the festive decorations. We have the idyllic small town of Easton right outside of our doors, step outside and enjoy the wonders of this season in our community in real time.

Jennifer Wagner

Talbot County