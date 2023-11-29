MENU

November 29, 2023

UUCR to Hold Annual Soup Sampler and Sale

Our second annual Soup Sampler Supper and Sale will be held at Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River on Friday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m.  We hope you will join us for this festive and important fundraiser!  For $20 you can fill up on a variety of soups, breads, and light desserts — and you can even come home with extra quarts (@ $10) and loaves (@ $6) to eat later!

We need to get a “head count,” so please don’t show up without letting us know you are coming.  You may purchase a ticket after service on Sunday, December 3, or to make a reservation email Jane Hardy at [email protected].

Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River is located at 914 Gateway drive in Chestertown.

 

Hope to see you on December 8!

