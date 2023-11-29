UUCR to Hold Annual Soup Sampler and Sale

Our second annual Soup Sampler Supper and Sale will be held at Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River on Friday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m. We hope you will join us for this festive and important fundraiser! For $20 you can fill up on a variety of soups, breads, and light desserts — and you can even come home with extra quarts (@ $10) and loaves (@ $6) to eat later!

We need to get a “head count,” so please don’t show up without letting us know you are coming. You may purchase a ticket after service on Sunday, December 3, or to make a reservation email Jane Hardy at [email protected].

Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River is located at 914 Gateway drive in Chestertown.

Hope to see you on December 8!