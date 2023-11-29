Brampton Inn Unveils an Array of Festive Holiday Experiences





Tis the season to sparkle! The Brampton Inn is igniting the festive season by transforming into a winter wonderland for guests and the community alike. The Italianate-Greek Revival manor house, built in 1860, sets the stage for the inviting, magical ambiance of the holidays. Take a journey through time as you seamlessly transition between the holidays you experience today and the holidays of the past. Enjoy festive lighting displays, live music, crackling fires, and more.

Sharing the Spirit of the Season

To kick off the holiday season in style, on Saturday, December 16, the Brampton invites you to Célébration de Noël, at the Renaissance Garden terrace. Enjoy a selection of holiday-inspired refreshments from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm, along with a special performance by River Voices. Donning Dickens-style costumes, the ensemble will perform a selection of holiday songs and sing-along carols. Take a ride with friends and family in a horse-drawn carriage clip-clopping through the historic country estate and enjoy the stunning display of holiday lights.

Tickets are $35 each and are on sale now at: https://bit.ly/Brampton-Inn-Celebration-de-Noel

Special Stay Packages

An array of experiences has been created for guests looking to enjoy all that Chestertown and Maryland’s Eastern Shore has to offer this holiday season:

Nights Before Christmas Package

The holidays just got merrier! Revelers coming in from out-of-town, the hotel provides an uniquely festive atmosphere for holiday get-togethers with friends and family.

Home For The Holidays

Chestertown is the ultimate storybook escape. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Brampton Inn. The Inn is decorated with all the trimmings and all accommodations feature a fireplace or wood stove to curl up in front of during your stay, ensuring a serene place to unwind. A roaring fire in the library will set the mood on Christmas Eve and during Christmas dinner for the ultimate winter getaway. So, book your room and pack your bags for your home-away-from-home for the holidays!

Guests who book this package will receive:

Enjoy a glass of champagne, a selection of local hand-crafted chocolate treats and live piano music Saturday afternoon from 3 pm-6 pm in the parlor.

In-room holiday-themed floral arrangement.

Seasonal beverages such as wine, hot chocolate, spirits, and of course, fresh baked cookies served in the Dining room each day.

A festive 3-course Christmas dinner paired with a bottle of Crow Vineyard wine.

Delicious, full breakfast prepared with fresh local ingredients each morning.

This package is available for $230 per couple plus lodging and tax, for stays December 23 to December 26, 2023.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Jump, jive and swing into 2024 with Brampton’s one-of-a-kind 1940’s-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring numerous delights and surprises throughout the weekend.

Guests who book this two-night, three-day package will receive:

The nostalgic festivities begin with a glass of Champagne upon arrival on Saturday while enjoying live piano music in the parlor.

Enjoy an afternoon end-of-year feast at the Brampton Inn before boarding the historic Chester River Packet for a 1940’s inspired cruise, providing the perfect atmosphere for dancing, socializing and fun. Guests are encouraged to wear vintage attire.

Then celebrate the arrival of the new year in style with a 1940’s inspired cruise aboard the historic Chester River Packet on Sunday 4 pm – 6 pm. While onboard, guests will enjoy an assortment of decadent cheeses, desserts and drinks (cash bar) and listen to live music while enjoying exceptional views of Chestertown’s historic waterfront, sunset and all-around good-time.

Ring in 2024 back at the Brampton – uncork a bottle of bubbly and enjoy a delicious grazing box assortment alongside your loved one.

Delicious, full breakfast prepared with fresh local ingredients each morning and a mimosa or Irish coffee toast!

This package is available for $279 per couple plus lodging and tax, for stays December 30 to January 1, 2024.

Gift Cards for the Holidays

This holiday season, treat loved ones to an unforgettable experience at the Brampton. Indulge in overnight accommodations, an in-room massage treatment, distinctive dining options and an array of personalized amenities to elevate a stay. Terms and conditions apply.

Reservations can be made directly online at www.BramptonInn.com or by calling 410-778-1860.