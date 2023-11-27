Adkins Mystery Monday: Can You Guess What This Is?

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is blue false indigo, Baptisia australis, pictured in photo #2.

Blue false indigo is a native herbaceous perennial plant in the bean family. It prefers to grow in full sun to light shade in forests or woodland borders.

Foot-long, lupine-like spires of blue, pea-like flowers are produced in mid to late spring. The tall blooms add vertical interest while the attractive and relatively pest-free foliage is a good backdrop for summer garden.

Historically, blue false indigo was used as a dye by the First Americans, and the seed pods were rattles for their babies.

The fat seed pods turn black when ripe and have ornamental interest. Stems with

seed pods are often used in dried flower arrangements.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.