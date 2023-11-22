Chestertown Lions Club Announce Winners of Annual Peace Poster Contest

The Chestertown Lions Club awarded the winners of their annual Peace Poster Contest during an award ceremony at The Kent School. This year’s theme was “Dare to Dream .” The contest is open to all Kent County schools that wish to participate.

Emery Snead-6th grade,was chosen as first prize winner for her painting, receiving $100. Ava Goodall-7th grade, garnered second place and $75., and Charlie Fry-6th grade, received $50. for third place.

