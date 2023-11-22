MENU

Sections

More

November 22, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Local Life Brevities

Chestertown Lions Club Announce Winners of Annual Peace Poster Contest

by Leave a Comment

Share

The Chestertown Lions Club awarded the winners of their annual Peace Poster Contest during  an award ceremony at The Kent School. This year’s theme was “Dare to Dream .” The contest is open to all Kent County schools that wish to participate.

Emery Snead-6th grade,was chosen as first prize winner for her painting, receiving $100. Ava Goodall-7th grade, garnered second place and $75., and Charlie Fry-6th grade, received $50. for third place.

1st place Emery Snead 6th grade
2nd place Ava Goodall 7th grade
3rd place Charlie Fry 6th grade

Photo:Emery is first place pictured in the oval

 

 

l to r: Art Teacher Amy Bower, Emery Snead (1st), Ava Goodall (2nd), and Charlie Fry (3rd).

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *