November 19, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Spy Minute: Academy Art Museum Members’ Exhibition

It only takes a few minutes in the Academy Art Museum’s main galleries to remind oneself of the extraordinary wealth of artistic talent that occupies the Mid-Shore. On the walls and in cases, some of the AAM’s best artists and photographers are taking center stage as the museum continues its annual Members Exhibition.

We sent a special agent to capture just a sample of what can be seen until November 26th.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here

