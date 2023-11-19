Spy Minute: Academy Art Museum Members’ Exhibition

It only takes a few minutes in the Academy Art Museum’s main galleries to remind oneself of the extraordinary wealth of artistic talent that occupies the Mid-Shore. On the walls and in cases, some of the AAM’s best artists and photographers are taking center stage as the museum continues its annual Members Exhibition.
We sent a special agent to capture just a sample of what can be seen until November 26th.
This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.
