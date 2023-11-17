MENU

November 17, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Chestertown Flashback: Batter Up

William B. Nicholson, born in Kent County and attended Fairlee School in his early years, is known to many as ”Swish.”  He played on a number of professional baseball teams from 1936 to 1953. First with the Philadelphia Athletics, then the Chicago Cubs, and finally to the Philadelphia Phillies, he grew a reputation which landed him a spot on the All-Star Major League Team in 1945. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

