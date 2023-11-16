Gunston Invited to Join Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association

The Gunston School is pleased to announce they’ll be joining the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. MIAA is the state’s premier boys’ athletic conference and includes 29 private high schools across eight Maryland counties and Baltimore City. Divided into three tiers based on school size (A, B, & C), MIAA schools have a combined enrollment of 17,000, and it is recognized as one of the country’s most prestigious, competitive, and well-run independent school athletic conferences.

“Gunston first applied to the MIAA nearly 25 years ago,” explained Gunston Athletic Director Josh Breto, “and while our initial attempts to join were not fruitful, the recent combination of Gunston’s enrollment growth, expanded offerings, improved athletic performance, and facilities upgrades made our most recent application successful.”

Beginning in fall of 2024, Gunston’s boys’ teams which include soccer, cross country, swimming, basketball, lacrosse, tennis and golf will begin full-time MIAA competition in the “C” conference.

“Let me acknowledge the efforts of our current Athletic Director, Mr. Josh Breto, who coordinated this process, and I would be remiss if I didn’t also mention the impact of former athletic directors Jon Mellinger and Anita Gruss, both of whom helped to nurture the steady enhancement of Heron Athletics over the years. I also want to thank our Board of Trustees, whose continued support of our school’s athletic program and leadership, helped make this possible,” said Head of School John Lewis.