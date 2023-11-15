UM Shore Regional Health Presents Service Awards To Team Members

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, led by members of the senior leadership team, recently honored team members with service award presentations.

Service award luncheons honored those celebrating 10 or 15 years of employment, and service awards dinners honored those celebrating 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years. Since the COVID-19 pandemic had not allowed for large group gatherings since 2020, the events included milestone award recipients over the past three years.

A separate luncheon honored 42 team members who retired over the past three years. Hosted by Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO, and Barbara Hendricks, Vice President of Human Resources, the events featured remarks by members of the senior leadership team praising the honorees.

“Our team members’ loyalty to Shore Regional Health, and their dedication to our UMMS values of compassion, discovery, excellence, diversity and integrity, makes me proud and grateful to be part of this team,” Kozel said. “It’s a privilege for me and my fellow members of senior leadership to congratulate each honoree personally as we handed out the service award certificates.”