Holiday Season Kicks Off with Ladies’ Night November 16

Head out for an evening of fun in Chestertown this Thursday, November 16 for the annual Ladies’ Night, sponsored by the Downtown Chestertown Association. Shops will be open until at least 7 pm and eateries will be open late with deals and specials for all – particularly the ladies. Many shops will be offering complimentary refreshments.

Get a head start on your holiday lists before the Thanksgiving rush, then grab some dinner and holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars for Santa’s arrival on Friday evening, November 24 – the day after Thanksgiving, followed by a festive local shopping day – Small Business Saturday, November 25.

The Downtown Chestertown Association is dedicated to promoting a thriving downtown community through activities that encourage locals and tourists to visit and shop locally.

www.downtownchestertown.org