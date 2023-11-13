AAM Announces Winter Exhibitions:

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce its winter exhibitions: A Fire That No Water Could Put Out: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement from the Collection of The High Museum and a solo exhibition by Baltimore -based artist Sebastian Martorana entitled Public/Private. An artist talk for Martorana will be held on Friday, November 17 at 5:30 pm.

A Fire That No Water Could Put Out: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement from the Collection of The High Museum

November 30, 2023 – March 10, 2024

Taking its title from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final speech before his assassination in 1968, A Fire That No Water Could Put Out: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement from the Collection of The High Museum reflects on the 55th anniversary of this tumultuous year in American history. While Dr. King’s assassination is often described as the closing bookend on the civil rights movement, activism across the intervening 55 years has proven that the movement for racial equality and justice in the United States is not a finished story.

Drawn from the collection of the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, this exhibition underscores how photography can chronicle and even shape history. Historical works of iconic moments from the movement by Gordon Parks, Danny Lyon, Doris Derby, Ernest Withers, and others are juxtaposed with contemporary photographs by Dawoud Bey, Sheila Pree Bright, Matthew Brandt, and others that speak to the past’s reverberations into the present and future. These artworks demonstrate the wide range of artistic responses to the movement, from photo-journalism to conceptualism, from tender portraits to charged landscapes.

“Many of the advancements of the civil rights movement can be credited to the arresting scenes that unflinchingly exposed the brutality of segregation and humanity of Black people. That is what this exhibition of civil rights photography celebrates, the photographers whose work didn’t just document the protests and political actions of the era but spurred social change. I’m thrilled to partner with the High Museum to bring an exhibition to the Academy that indisputably shows the capacity of art to change minds, and the world,” states Director Sarah Jesse.

Sebastian Martorana: Public/Private

November 10, 2023 – March 24, 2024 Artist Talk: Friday, November 17, 5:30 pm

Sebastian Martorana (American, b. 1981) creates masterful sculptural vignettes of public and private life out of the timeless medium of marble. Carving highly realistic yet unlikely textures such as those of an old mattress, a teddy bear, or the pages of a book out of stone, Martorana comments on sociopolitical realities and the human condition in his work. The stoic, classical appearance of marble connects his subjects to a social and artistic legacy that has been more hegemonic than welcoming for millennia, and Martorana wittily questions this through his focus on intimate subjects: Kermit the Frog’s unwavering eye contact with the viewer is a playful reflection on childish attachment, while a plush sheep evokes the human need for comfort. In his contrasting works depicting objects pertaining to public life, such as marble benches that will activate the Museum’s courtyard during the exhibition, Martorana explore s the power and possibilities of community.