November 10, 2023

Chestertown Flashback: Watching FDR and Eleanor Come to Town

Kent County has seen its fair share of Presidential trips, though none so momentous as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s visit to Kent County to receive an honorary degree from Washington College in 1933. He is pictured here docked at the Godlington Marina. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

