Eastern Shore Democratic Summit Held

Ten Kent County Democratic leaders participated in a two-day Summit in Cambridge November 3-4. Working with the theme “How We Win”, participants attended a variety of workshops and heard a number of speakers, including the three Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate- Angela Alsobrooks, Juan Dominguez, and David Trone, and the Lieutenant Governor of Vermont, David Zuckerman. A straw poll conducted of Senate candidates was won by Alsobrooks.

Of particular interest was the “Urban-Rural Divide” discussion, focused on an initiative to understand and overcome that divide, led by farmer and author Anthony Flaccavento. Much of this division is caused or exacerbated by the increased concentration of wealth in urban areas, a feeling of exclusion among rural citizens, and an “us vs. them” perspective.

Other issues addressed were Volunteer Recruitment and Training, Candidate Recruitment, and Issue Education. Leaders of these topics emphasized the importance of building messages that convey core values, engaging citizens year-round, and using existing research.

For more information, stop by the Kent County Democratic Headquarters, 357 High St., Chestertown, Saturdays, 10-noon, or First Fridays, 5-7 pm.